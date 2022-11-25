Twitter to provide 'amnesty' to suspended accounts starting next week: Elon Musk

Twitter to provide 'amnesty' to suspended accounts starting next week: Elon Musk1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
In latest Twitter poll, conducted by Elon Musk, 72.4% voted in favour of amnesty
The new Twitter Chief Elon Musk said that the platform will provide "general amnesty" to some of the suspended accounts starting next week.
Musk had conducted a poll on Twitter asking users of the microblogging website to vote on whether the microblogging site should offer a general amnesty to other suspended accounts provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.
As per the survey results, slightly over 3 million people voted in the poll and with the majority of 72.4% of voting in favour of amnesty.
"Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?" Musk tweeted.
Last week, the world's richest person reinstated some previously suspended accounts, including former US President Donald Trump, the satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin.
It must be noted that after taking control over Twitter Musk had said that he would not reinstate any banned accounts until the company had set up and convened a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints".
However, the billionaire rowed back on his comment after conducting a Twitter poll on Trump's reinstatement.
The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX tweeted in October that Twitter would form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints." Musk said no major content decisions or account reinstatements would happen before the council convened.
Change and chaos have marked the billionaire's first few weeks as Twitter's owner. He has fired thousands of employees, some directly on Twitter itself.
The hostile layoffs led to mass resignation in the social media platform, with trends like #RIPTwitter, and #GoodbyeTwitter trending on Twitter last week.
This week, Musk also took a dig at the trolls who prophesied the end of Twitter, soon after his controversial takeover, and tweeted, "Wasn't Twitter supposed to die by now...?"
Earlier Thursday, Musk tweeted that Twitter users might notice small, sometimes major improvements in the platform's speed, which would be significant in countries far away from the United States.
