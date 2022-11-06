Twitter to soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets: Elon Musk

Twitter to soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets: Elon Musk3 min read . 07:53 AM IST
- Earlier, Twitter updated its iOS app for Apple iPhone users , including the new USD 7.99 per month Blue subscription.
Since the time Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has made several changes at the micro blogging company including massive lay offs, $8 for blue tick, advertising, etc
Now, he has shared another update stating that the company will soon add long-form text to tweets, further adding that, he will end absurdity of notepad screenshots.
In a tweet he wrote, "Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots. Followed by creator monetization for all forms of content."
He also replied to some questions posted by users. Twitter Notes?, a twitter user asked, to which he replied, “Something like that".
Adam Foster, a music producer and DJ asked him, “Twitter VS Substack Will people be able to subscribe / donate to pieces of writing like this?" to which Musk replied, “Absolutely."
In another cryptic tweet, Elon Musk took a dig at the search feature of Twitter and said that it will get better in future.
"Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in '98! That will also get a lot better pronto," Musk added.
In the Apple App store, Twitter writes, "Get Twitter Blue for USD 7.99/month if you sign up now Blue checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow."
Soon after the news went viral, Esther Crawford, a product manager at a micro-blogging site said that the new blue "isn't live yet".
"The new Blue isn't live yet -- the sprint to our launch continues but some folks may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time. The Twitter team is legendary. New Blue... coming soon!" she tweeted.
Twitter also said that some of the features are still not available in the app but will soon be added.
"Coming soon... Half the ads & much better ones: Since you're supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we're going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant."
"Post longer videos: You'll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter. *Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions and searches. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots.." Twitter writes in the Apple app store.
Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.
On Tuesday, Musk confirmed the reports and announced that the company will charge USD 8 a month for Twitter's subscription service with priority in replies, mentions, and searches.
"Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for USD 8/month," he tweeted.
(With inputs from agencies)
