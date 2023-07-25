comScore
Business News/ News / World/  Twitter turns X: Memes flood social media; check out
Back

Twitter has been officially rebranded as X. This move was widely expected, as Elon Musk earlier involved his followers in the rebranding process by seeking their input for the new logo. At the same time, hilarious memes have started flooding social media.

“Twitter’s new X logo wasn’t made by an in-house designer. It’s from an old podcast hosted by one of the cult that Elon took from his replies. The font is @Monotype’s Special Alphabets 4. Who wants to bet Musk didn’t pay for the rights before slapping it all over the place?" wrote one user.

Some people wondered what the new brand-name may represent while some spoke about Elon Musk's obsession with the letter X.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's decision to rename Twitter as "X" could potentially face legal complications due to existing intellectual property rights held by other companies, including Meta and Microsoft, which also have trademarks associated with the letter "X."

The widespread use and citation of the letter "X" in various trademarks make it susceptible to potential legal challenges. In the future, Twitter, now known as "X," might encounter issues defending its rebranded identity.

Also Read: X.com now points to Twitter.com, says Elon Musk

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben expressed certainty that Twitter would likely face lawsuits over this decision, considering there are almost 900 active US trademark registrations already covering the letter "X" across various industries.

Microsoft has owned an "X" trademark related to communications for its Xbox video-game system since 2003. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms, a competitor to Twitter with its Threads platform, has a federal trademark registered in 2019 for a blue-and-white letter "X," encompassing software and social media fields.

However, Gerben noted that Meta and Microsoft might not sue unless they feel their brand equity associated with the letter "X" is under threat from Twitter's new identity. Even if Musk successfully rebrands Twitter as "X," other entities could still lay claim to the letter "X" for their own purposes, Reuters reported.

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout