25 Jul 2023
Twitter has been officially rebranded as ‘X’. Social media is now flooded with reactions and memes. Check them out.
Twitter has been officially rebranded as X. This move was widely expected, as Elon Musk earlier involved his followers in the rebranding process by seeking their input for the new logo. At the same time, hilarious memes have started flooding social media.
“Twitter’s new X logo wasn’t made by an in-house designer. It’s from an old podcast hosted by one of the cult that Elon took from his replies. The font is @Monotype’s Special Alphabets 4. Who wants to bet Musk didn’t pay for the rights before slapping it all over the place?" wrote one user.