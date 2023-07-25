Meanwhile, Elon Musk's decision to rename Twitter as "X" could potentially face legal complications due to existing intellectual property rights held by other companies, including Meta and Microsoft, which also have trademarks associated with the letter "X."

The widespread use and citation of the letter "X" in various trademarks make it susceptible to potential legal challenges. In the future, Twitter, now known as "X," might encounter issues defending its rebranded identity.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben expressed certainty that Twitter would likely face lawsuits over this decision, considering there are almost 900 active US trademark registrations already covering the letter "X" across various industries.

Microsoft has owned an "X" trademark related to communications for its Xbox video-game system since 2003. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms, a competitor to Twitter with its Threads platform, has a federal trademark registered in 2019 for a blue-and-white letter "X," encompassing software and social media fields.

However, Gerben noted that Meta and Microsoft might not sue unless they feel their brand equity associated with the letter "X" is under threat from Twitter's new identity. Even if Musk successfully rebrands Twitter as "X," other entities could still lay claim to the letter "X" for their own purposes, Reuters reported.

(With Reuters inputs)

