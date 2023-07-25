Twitter turns X: Memes flood social media; check out1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST
Twitter has been officially rebranded as ‘X’. Social media is now flooded with reactions and memes. Check them out.
Twitter has been officially rebranded as X. This move was widely expected, as Elon Musk earlier involved his followers in the rebranding process by seeking their input for the new logo. At the same time, hilarious memes have started flooding social media.
“Twitter’s new X logo wasn’t made by an in-house designer. It’s from an old podcast hosted by one of the cult that Elon took from his replies. The font is @Monotype’s Special Alphabets 4. Who wants to bet Musk didn’t pay for the rights before slapping it all over the place?" wrote one user.
Some people wondered what the new brand-name may represent while some spoke about Elon Musk's obsession with the letter X.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk's decision to rename Twitter as "X" could potentially face legal complications due to existing intellectual property rights held by other companies, including Meta and Microsoft, which also have trademarks associated with the letter "X."
The widespread use and citation of the letter "X" in various trademarks make it susceptible to potential legal challenges. In the future, Twitter, now known as "X," might encounter issues defending its rebranded identity.
Trademark attorney Josh Gerben expressed certainty that Twitter would likely face lawsuits over this decision, considering there are almost 900 active US trademark registrations already covering the letter "X" across various industries.
Microsoft has owned an "X" trademark related to communications for its Xbox video-game system since 2003. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms, a competitor to Twitter with its Threads platform, has a federal trademark registered in 2019 for a blue-and-white letter "X," encompassing software and social media fields.
However, Gerben noted that Meta and Microsoft might not sue unless they feel their brand equity associated with the letter "X" is under threat from Twitter's new identity. Even if Musk successfully rebrands Twitter as "X," other entities could still lay claim to the letter "X" for their own purposes, Reuters reported.
(With Reuters inputs)
