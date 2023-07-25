Hello User
Twitter turns X: Memes flood social media; check out

Twitter turns X: Memes flood social media; check out

1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Twitter has been officially rebranded as ‘X’. Social media is now flooded with reactions and memes. Check them out.

Twitter memes have started as Elon Musk rebrands the micro-blogging site as X

Twitter has been officially rebranded as X. This move was widely expected, as Elon Musk earlier involved his followers in the rebranding process by seeking their input for the new logo. At the same time, hilarious memes have started flooding social media.

“Twitter’s new X logo wasn’t made by an in-house designer. It’s from an old podcast hosted by one of the cult that Elon took from his replies. The font is @Monotype’s Special Alphabets 4. Who wants to bet Musk didn’t pay for the rights before slapping it all over the place?" wrote one user.

Some people wondered what the new brand-name may represent while some spoke about Elon Musk's obsession with the letter X.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's decision to rename Twitter as "X" could potentially face legal complications due to existing intellectual property rights held by other companies, including Meta and Microsoft, which also have trademarks associated with the letter "X."

The widespread use and citation of the letter "X" in various trademarks make it susceptible to potential legal challenges. In the future, Twitter, now known as "X," might encounter issues defending its rebranded identity.

Also Read: X.com now points to Twitter.com, says Elon Musk

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben expressed certainty that Twitter would likely face lawsuits over this decision, considering there are almost 900 active US trademark registrations already covering the letter "X" across various industries.

Microsoft has owned an "X" trademark related to communications for its Xbox video-game system since 2003. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms, a competitor to Twitter with its Threads platform, has a federal trademark registered in 2019 for a blue-and-white letter "X," encompassing software and social media fields.

However, Gerben noted that Meta and Microsoft might not sue unless they feel their brand equity associated with the letter "X" is under threat from Twitter's new identity. Even if Musk successfully rebrands Twitter as "X," other entities could still lay claim to the letter "X" for their own purposes, Reuters reported.

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST
