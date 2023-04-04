Twitter users post funny memes as Elon Musk replaced blue bird with ‘doge’ logo2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 09:07 AM IST
Netizens posted hilarious memes on Twitter after its blue bird logo has been changed to new ‘doge’ meme.
Twitter users on Tuesday morning woke up to an unlikely surprise as the classic blue bird logo of the microblogging site has been changed to the "doge" meme. CEO Elon Musk confirmed the update while posting a conversation and responding “as promised".
