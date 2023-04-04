Twitter users on Tuesday morning woke up to an unlikely surprise as the classic blue bird logo of the microblogging site has been changed to the "doge" meme. CEO Elon Musk confirmed the update while posting a conversation and responding “as promised".

In the conversation, Musk asks if there is a need for a new platform, to which the user suggests that Musk should instead buy Twitter and replace the blue bird logo with a Doge.

Media reports stated that the value of Dogecoin went up by almost 30% after Twitter changed its home page logo to the dog meme.

The social media platform's blue bird is now replaced by the Shiba Inu dog meme, which is also the logo of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Oddly enough, the change to Doge is only visible on the web version of Twitter and not on the Twitter app.

The new “doge" meme has accumulated numerous reactions on Twitter. Netizens have posted hilarious memes on the microblogging site.

“tweet tweet became woof woof !" a user commented with a picture of a bluebird and doge.

Another user wrote, “Looks like #Floki is doing a pretty good job as CEO!

“Me checking Twitter updates its website logo to Dogecoin #DOGE," a third user said.

A fourth user tweeted, “#DOGE logo now appears when you log onto Twitter. What is @elonmusk trying to tell us and how long will it stay there.…"

A user has also posted Elon Musk's picture with that of a new ‘doge’ meme.

Elon Musk has been making a lot of changes at the social media giant since he took over the company last October. Recently, Twitter also announced that as of April 1, the company will end its old verified program, meaning that users will have to pay $8 per month for the coveted blue checkmarks.