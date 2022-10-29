‘Twitter will form content moderation council for…’: Musk

Chief Twit Elon Musk on Friday informed that he will form a 'content moderation council' for Twitter which will certainly have diverse viewpoints. He said that the council will be accountable for all main content-related decisions and no account reinstatement will be done before that council convenes.
"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," he tweeted after closing the USD44 billion deal.
The Tesla CEO also instilled suspicion amongst social media users when he tweeted on his Twitter "Let the good times roll" shortly after he acquired the social media platform and closed the deal.
The Tesla and Space X owner is expected to remain CEO of Twitter in the interim period but may eventually cede the role in the longer term, as per media reports.
He also tweeted, “Comedy is now legal on Twitter."
According to a report on Reuters, billionaire Elon Musk has been flooded with demands and requests by fake and banned account owners and world leaders.
The flood of requests underscore the challenge Elon Musk faces- balancing a promise to restore free speech while preventing the platform from descending into a "hellscape," as he had vowed in an open letter to advertisers on Thursday.
Former US President Donald Trump, who was permanently banned from Twitter over accusations of inciting violence after the 6 January, 2021 capitol riots, welcomed the takeover, but said little about a return to Twitter. "I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs who truly hate our country."
Others asked Musk to reverse penalties inflicted by the social media platform. In response to @catturd2, an anonymous account with 852,000 followers, known for being a big supporter of Trump's election fraud claims, and who said it was "shadowbanned," Musk tweeted "I will be digging in more today."
