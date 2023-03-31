Twitter's ad revenue drops 89% since Elon Musk's takeover2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Twitter had started offering advertisers major discounts to woo them back to the microblogging platform.
Hundreds of advertisers stopped spending on Twitter after Elon Musk completed the $44 billion deal to take over the microblogging website and has brought wary of changes to the social media platform. Months later, many still haven't returned despite its sales team's efforts to woo them back with steep discounts and new safety tools.
