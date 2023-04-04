Twitter's blue bird logo replaced with a ‘Doge' meme. Details here

In a bizarre turn of events, Twitter has changed its classic blue bird logo to the "doge" meme. Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the update while posting a conversation and responding “as promised". Musk took control of the social media giant in a $44 billion deal last year.

Twitter's blue bird is now replaced by the Shiba Inu dog meme, which is also the logo of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Oddly enough, the change to Doge is only visible on the web version of Twitter and not on the Twitter app.

Musk confirmed the change from Blue Bird to Doge via his Twitter account. The Twitter CEO first tweeted a meme of a police officer checking a document, while Doge says it's an old photo.

Musk also shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with a Twitter user before he took over the company, writing "as promised". In the conversation, Musk asks if there is a need for a new platform, to which the user suggests that Musk should instead buy Twitter and replace the blue bird logo with a Doge.

New agency Bloomberg reported the value of Dogecoin went up by almost 30% after Twitter changed its home page logo to the dog meme.

Elon Musk has been making a lot of changes at the social media giant since he took over the company last October. Recently, Twitter also announced that as of April 1, the company will end its old verified program, meaning that users will have to pay $8 per month for the coveted blue checkmarks.

Twitter has now removed the verified checkmark from the Twitter page of the New York Times after the company confirmed it will not be paying for a verified check.

While commenting on the issue, Musk said ‘They voluntarily did exactly what I wanted them to do’.

He was replying to a user's comment that random users are now verified on Twitter but New York Times isn't.