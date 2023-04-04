Twitter's blue bird logo replaced with a ‘Doge' meme. Details here

Twitter's blue bird logo replaced with a ‘Doge' meme. Details here2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:12 AM IST
On the web version of Twitter a doge image, which is part of the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency and was created as a joke in 2013, was seen.
In a bizarre turn of events, Twitter has changed its classic blue bird logo to the "doge" meme. Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the update while posting a conversation and responding “as promised". Musk took control of the social media giant in a $44 billion deal last year.
