Twitter's blue check subscription to be relaunched on THIS date

Elon Musk-led Twitter on 11 November had suspended the subscription-based blue tick verification labels. The social media platform had decided to charge $8 to users who wanted that premium blue tick verification badge, but as the service was launched, many fake verified accounts cropped up on Twitter, forcing the platform to re-think its decision.
Billionaire Elon Musk has said that the suspended Twitter blue tick subscription will be relaunched on 29 November.
In a Tweet, Musk shared an updated saying, "Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid."
On Saturday, Musk had said that Twitter Blue will probably come back end of next week.
Elon Musk-led Twitter on 11 November had suspended the subscription-based blue tick verification labels. The social media platform had decided to charge $8 to users who wanted that premium blue tick verification badge, but as the service was launched, many fake "verified" accounts cropped up on Twitter, forcing the platform to re-think its decision.
As per the Verge, the trust and safety team had pointed out the scamming. The document, obtained by Verge, read: “Motivated scammers/bad actors could be willing to pay … to leverage increased amplification to achieve their ends where their upside exceeds the cost."
The team also spoke about Impersonation. “Impersonation of world leaders, advertisers, brand partners, election officials, and other high profile individuals."
Taking the matter into his hands Musk had tweeted that any account trying to impersonate someone else would be disabled unless they declare it's a parody account.
The micro blogging site had launched a new verification badge, a grey tick designating accounts as "official," in an effort to counteract the rise in fake accounts. Within a few days, the company introduced this feature and then withdrew it before reintroducing it again.
Musk had addressed a situation in a tweet sharing few days ago where he wrote, "Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months."
