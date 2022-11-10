Home / News / World / Twitter’s cybersecurity chief Lea Kissner all set to leave social-media firm
1 min read.10 Nov 2022Livemint( with inputs from Bloomberg )
Kisner’s departure came about a week after Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, announced sweeping layoffs at the company and hours after Twitter began providing a verification badge to users who paid the company a monthly $8 fee.
Following the takeover of social media site by Tesla founder Elon Musk and mass layoff, its cybersecurity boss announced that they are leaving the company, reported Bloomberg on 10 November.
“I’ve made the hard decision to leave Twitter," Lea Kissner, Twitter’s former chief information security officer, wrote Thursday in a tweet, adding “I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing people and I’m so proud of the privacy, security, and IT teams and the work we’ve done."
According to their LinkedIn, Kissner, who uses the pronoun they, previously held roles at Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, took over the job of CISO in January 2022.
Twitter is currently bound by a consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission that regulates how the company handles user data. In July, Zatko filed an 84-page whistleblower complaint with multiple U.S. government agencies, alleging that the company had violated the terms of its agreement with the FTC. Zatko also said the security lapses at Twitter were so grave that they threatened national security.
After announcing their departure, Twitter users thanked Kissner for their work on security at Twitter.
“I’m always here to help," Kissner replied. “I just have to go do it somewhere else, unfortunately."