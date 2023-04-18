Twitter's new visibility filter will monitor tweets: 'For freedom of speech, not reach'2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Twitter plans to apply the visibility filter initially to tweets that violate its rules on hateful conduct, with the intention of expanding the filter to other areas later.
Twitter has updated its policy to clarify that it will allow freedom of speech on its platform but not "freedom of reach." This means that the company will restrict the visibility of tweets that violate its rules. The company plans to apply the visibility filter initially to tweets that violate its rules on hateful conduct, with the intention of expanding the filter to other areas later.
