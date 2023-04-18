Twitter has updated its policy to clarify that it will allow freedom of speech on its platform but not "freedom of reach." This means that the company will restrict the visibility of tweets that violate its rules. The company plans to apply the visibility filter initially to tweets that violate its rules on hateful conduct, with the intention of expanding the filter to other areas later.

"We also believe it is our responsibility to keep users on our platform safe from content violating our rules. These beliefs are the foundation of freedom of speech, not freedom of reach -- our enforcement philosophy which means, where appropriate, restricting the reach of tweets that violate our policies by making the content less discoverable," the firm said.

The sample screenshot shared an example of visibility restriction of tweets that may violate Twitter's rule against hateful conduct.

"Restricting the reach of tweets, also known as visibility filtering, is one of our existing enforcement actions that allows us to move beyond the binary 'leave up versus take down' approach to content moderation. However, like other social platforms, we have not historically been transparent when we've taken this action," it said.

Twitter will add publicly visible labels to tweets that it identifies as potentially violating its policies, informing users that their visibility has been limited. The company said it will not place ads adjacent to content that is labeled under the new rule.

"Starting soon, we will add publicly visible labels to tweets identified as potentially violating our policies letting you know we've limited their visibility," the microblogging platform said.

Twitter's authors will be able to submit feedback on the label if they think their tweet's visibility was incorrectly limited. However, Twitter noted that submitting feedback does not guarantee a response or that a tweet's reach will be restored. The company is working on allowing authors to appeal its decision.

