Twitter's over 78k paid blue subscribers have less than 100 followers, reveals Report2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 05:43 PM IST
On 1 April, Twitter is set to do away with the legacy verification checkmarks from the platform in favor of the paid checkmarks associated with Twitter Blue subscriptions
Twitter doing away with their legacy Blue Tick Marks and turning it into a subscription based model has irked several users of the micro-blogging platform. While the subscription based model bring about ‘equality’ on the platform, as stated by Tesla and twitter chief Elon Musk, it also gives space to disappointment.
