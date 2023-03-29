Twitter doing away with their legacy Blue Tick Marks and turning it into a subscription based model has irked several users of the micro-blogging platform. While the subscription based model bring about ‘equality’ on the platform, as stated by Tesla and twitter chief Elon Musk, it also gives space to disappointment.

On 1 April, Twitter is set to strip away the legacy verification checkmarks from the platform in favor of the paid checkmarks associated with Twitter Blue subscriptions. Then starting 15 April, the platform apparently will no longer promote non-paying Twitter Blue subscribers via its recommendation algorithm on the For You feed.

On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOpLp



In such a situation, researcher Travis Brown, who has been following Twitter Blue Subscriptions since January 2023, has found that 78,059 paying Twitter Blue subscribers have less than 100 users following their accounts. This means that less than 0.2% of Twitter's 254 million daily active users are paying for Twitter Blue.

Further the research has also revealed that half of all users subscribed to Twitter Blue have less than 1,000 followers. That's approximately 220,132 subscribers of a total of 4,44,435 paying subscribers.

Breaking down follower counts even further, there are 2,270 paying Twitter Blue subscribers who have zero followers.

The Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform has asked individual users and organisations to sign up for its flagship subscription program to retain their blue checkmarks.

It is unclear how many of those "current" Twitter Blue subscribers are actually not paying. As first reported last month, Twitter hasn't been removing paid verification badges from many users who canceled their Blue subscription.

There are currently 4,20,000 legacy verified accounts which are mostly celebrities, sportspersons, journalists, influencers, and other notable users.

Recently, Star Trek actor William Shatner complained about being forced to pay to keep his blue checkmark on the platform. In a tweet, he wrote, ''Hey @elonmusk what's this about blue checks going away unless we pay Twitter? I've been here for 15 years giving my time & witty thoughts all for bupkis. Now you're telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free?''

It’s more about treating everyone equally. There shouldn’t be a different standard for celebrities imo. https://t.co/rWi99sGPdq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

Defending the move, Musk replied, ''It's more about treating everyone equally. There shouldn't be a different standard for celebrities in my opinion.''

Launched in India in February, Twitter Blue costs ₹ 900 per month on iOS and Android devices and ₹ 650 on the web. Users can also buy an annual plan that comes with a 12% discount.