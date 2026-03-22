Two buildings collapse in Turkey's Istanbul after gas explosion, rescue operation underway

Two buildings collapsed in Turkey's Istanbul on Sunday (local time) after a natural gas explosion rocked the central Fatih district, AP reported.
Following the explosion, multiple teams from Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), fire brigade, and medical services were dispatched immediately to the site of the explosion, and a search and rescue operation was launched. At least nine people were caught under the rubble.
Reacting to the incident, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said they had recovered seven people, who are undergoing treatment in nearby hospitals. Citing state-run news channel TRT, the report said that an eighth person was also recovered and was sent to a hospital for treatment.
Rescue operations were still underway to find the final person, the report said, adding that none of the survivors is in critical condition.
According to a report in Turkiye Today, Gul said the blast occurred in the afternoon in a building and was likely caused by natural gas, based on early assessments. He added that the collapse of the building, where the explosion occurred, led the adjacent building to collapse as well.
Of the two buildings that collapsed, one was two stories, the other was one.
According to Turkiye Today, Istanbul's Fatih is often considered one of the city's more at-risk districts when it comes to building safety, with most of its housing stock dating back decades and predating modern seismic standards.
Fatih's tightly packed urban fabric and ground conditions add to the pressure, while a large share of buildings is yet to be fully renewed under the urban transformation programs.
According to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM) research, Fatih has one of the city’s oldest housing stocks, with 39,786 units considered vulnerable.
In 2025, an abandoned three-story building collapsed in the area following an earthquake, though no casualties were reported.
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Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.