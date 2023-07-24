Hello User
Two Chinese nationals arrested in Bihar for illegally entering India

Two Chinese nationals arrested in Bihar for illegally entering India

1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:15 AM IST PTI

Two Chinese nationals were arrested in Bihar's East Champaran district for allegedly entering India through Nepal without valid documents.

Two Chinese nationals were arrested in Bihar's East Champaran district for allegedly entering India. (Photo: ANI)

Two Chinese nationals were arrested in Bihar's East Champaran district for allegedly entering India through Nepal without valid documents, officials said on Sunday.

Two Chinese nationals were arrested in Bihar's East Champaran district for allegedly entering India through Nepal without valid documents, officials said on Sunday.

They were arrested on Saturday night at the Raxaul border outpost, Assistant Foreigner Regional Registration Officer SK Singh said.

They were arrested on Saturday night at the Raxaul border outpost, Assistant Foreigner Regional Registration Officer SK Singh said.

During interrogation, the foreigners identified themselves as Zhao Jing and Fu Con of Jaoxing province in China, he said.

During interrogation, the foreigners identified themselves as Zhao Jing and Fu Con of Jaoxing province in China, he said.

They were found without valid travel documents, and claimed that they left their passports at a hotel in Birganj, right across the border, where they had stayed the previous night, he added.

They were found without valid travel documents, and claimed that they left their passports at a hotel in Birganj, right across the border, where they had stayed the previous night, he added.

They had reached the border by an autorickshaw and tried to crossover on foot, Singh said.

They had reached the border by an autorickshaw and tried to crossover on foot, Singh said.

As per records, the Chinese nationals also made an attempt to sneak into Indian territory without proper documents on July 2 when they claimed to have done so inadvertently, he said.

As per records, the Chinese nationals also made an attempt to sneak into Indian territory without proper documents on July 2 when they claimed to have done so inadvertently, he said.

They were let off that time and their passports were returned with "entry refused" stamped, said the official.

They were let off that time and their passports were returned with "entry refused" stamped, said the official.

"Their repeated attempts to enter the area raise suspicion. Hence, they were handed over to the local police for further investigation and action," he said.

"Their repeated attempts to enter the area raise suspicion. Hence, they were handed over to the local police for further investigation and action," he said.

