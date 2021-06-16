Two Covid vaccines for young children show good response in early trial: Study

"Safe and effective vaccines for young children will help limit the spread of COVID-19 because we know children can transmit the virus to others, whether they get sick from SARS-CoV-2 infection or remain asymptomatic," said Sallie Permar from New York-Presbyterian Komansky Children's Hospital, US.
"Moreover, many children have become sick and even died from the infection, with many more negatively impacted by the measures put in place to curb the spread. Thus, young children deserve protection from COVID," Permer said.
The strong neutralising antibody response elicited by the vaccines in 16 baby rhesus macaques persisted for 22 weeks.
The researchers are conducting challenge studies this year to better understand potential long-lasting protection of the vaccines.
"The level of potent antibodies we observed were comparable to what has been seen in adult macaques, even though the doses were 30 micrograms instead of the 100 microgram adult doses," said Kristina De Paris, professor at the University of North Carolina, US.
"With the Moderna vaccine, we observed specific strong T cell responses, as well, which we know are important to limiting disease severity," De Paris said.