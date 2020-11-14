Two Czech nationals caught leaving London for Dubai with cash-filled suitcases

Two Czech nationals caught leaving London for Dubai with cash-filled suitcases1 min read . 01:46 PM IST
The banknotes were found in three suitcase and two hand-luggage bags.
Two Czech nationals caught at London's Heathrow airport bound for Dubai with 1.2 million pounds ($1.58 million) in their suitcases have been charged with money laundering, the British government said on Friday.
The pair, a man aged 37 and a woman aged 26, were stopped by border officials at 0900 GMT on Nov. 8. The banknotes were found in three suitcase and two hand-luggage bags.
"Clamping down on the export of undeclared cash from the UK is vital in our fight against organised criminal gangs," minister Chris Philp said in a statement.
It is the second large cash seizure in a little over a month after a woman was stopped in October, also bound for Dubai, with cash worth 1.9 million pounds.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
