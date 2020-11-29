Earlier this month, Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane had visited Nepal, seen as a visit aimed at mending ties after a bitter row between India and Nepal in May. Nepal had objected to India constructing a road which it said lay inside Nepal’s boundaries. The Oli government then went ahead and got a new map cleared by its parliament which included three areas that India views as its territory as lying within Nepal’s boundaries despite protests from New Delhi. The move led to a souring of ties. Oli however called Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on 15 August to extend greetings on the occasion of India’s Independence Day – which was seen as the beginning of a thaw between the two sides. The visit by the Indian army chief was followed by one last week by foreign secretary Shringla during which the Nepalese prime minister expressed his country’s desire to build on the momentum in the bilateral relationship with India and enhance the level of bilateral engagement. Shringla on his part had conveyed India’s interest in deepening economic linkages, promoting connectivity, expanding the development partnership and strengthening people-to-people contacts, particularly among the youth, the person said. The foreign secretary’s discussions with Oli included “a candid review of the state of the bilateral relationship, and the potential for bringing India and Nepal ever closer," a person familiar with the discussions said. Ahead of his departure from Kathmandu while addressing a think tank, Shringla had said: “I have been left with no doubt that our countries are on the same page and share the same vision." This was after his meetings with Nepal’s president Bidya Devi Bhandari, prime minister Oli, foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, and foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, indicating that misunderstandings in the relationship between the two nations have been ironed out.