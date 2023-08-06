Two dead, 30 missing and 57 rescued after migrant shipwrecks off Italy's Lampedusa1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Around 57 people were rescued, and more than 30 are believed to be missing at sea as of Sunday following two migrant shipwrecks off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, the coastguard said Sunday.
The body of a women and a child were recovered by Italian coastguard after two migrant shipwrecks off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa.
