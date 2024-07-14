Two dead in Russian ’double tap’ attack on town near Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Reuters
Updated14 Jul 2024, 01:05 AM IST
July 13 - Russian forces launched a "double tap" missile attack on Saturday on a small town near Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, killing two people, an emergency services official and a police officer, officials said.

Officials also reported four dead in a series of attacks in Donetsk region to the southeast.

Prosecutors said the mid-afternoon missile attack targeted the railway station in Budy, southwest of Kharkiv. After rescue teams arrived, a second missile hit the area.

They said 23 people were injured in the incidents.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the head of the Kharkiv district emergency services was killed, along with a police officer from a rapid reaction unit. Among the injured were three emergency workers, a policeman and about 20 civilians.

Reuters could not verify independently the accounts and Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians. But Russian forces have used the "double tap" tactic to devastating effect.

Kharkiv remained out of Russian hands in the initial advance of the Kremlin's forces after the February 2022 invasion.

The city and surrounding area have since come under constant attack, though Ukrainian officials say the frequency has diminished since U.S. supplies of weaponry to Ukraine resumed after a break of several months.

Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin said an attack by multiple rocket launchers hit a multi-storey apartment building killed one person in Chasiv Yar a town targeted by Russian forces as a staging point in advancing through Ukraine's east.

A guided bomb, increasingly used in Russian attacks, killed one person near the town of Kurakhove, where some of the heaviest fighting is taking place along the 1,000-km front.

Two bombs dropped on a village further west near the town of Komar killed two people. Ten buildings and a shop were damaged.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

First Published:14 Jul 2024, 01:05 AM IST
