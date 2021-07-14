Two doses of Covid vaccine 'vital' against Delta variant, says EMA

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EU's medicines watchdog said Wednesday two jabs by approved vaccine makers were "vital" to provide maximum protection against the highly-infectious coronavirus Delta variant, urging countries to speed up their inoculation drives.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

