Home >News >World >Two doses of Covid vaccine 'vital' against Delta variant, says EMA

Two doses of Covid vaccine 'vital' against Delta variant, says EMA

A student reacts as she receives a vaccine against coronavirus during a mass vaccination programme.
1 min read . 08:12 PM IST AFP

  • 'Preliminary evidence suggests that both doses of a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine... are needed to provide adequate protection against the Delta variant,' the European Medicines Agency said

The EU's medicines watchdog said Wednesday two jabs by approved vaccine makers were "vital" to provide maximum protection against the highly-infectious coronavirus Delta variant, urging countries to speed up their inoculation drives.

"Preliminary evidence suggests that both doses of a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine... are needed to provide adequate protection against the Delta variant," the European Medicines Agency said, adding "adherence to the recommended vaccination course is vital to benefit from the highest level of protection."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

