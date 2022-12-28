Three earthquakes of magnitude 4.7, 5.3, 4.0 hit Baglung in Nepal

Three earthquakes of magnitude 4.7, 5.3, 4.0 hit Baglung in Nepal1 min read . 07:13 AM IST
Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 hit Nepal's Baglung district in the early hours of Wednesday
Nepal'sNational Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC)reportedtwo earthquakes with magnitudes 4.7 and 5.3 in the early hours of Wednesday in the Baglung district.
According to the center's readings, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on Richter scale struck at 01:23 a.m. (local time)near Adhikari Chaur in the Baglung District.
"An Earthquake of ml 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG," NEMRC tweeted.
Around Khunga in the Baglung District, a second 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck at 02:07 a.m. (local time).
"An Earthquake of ml 5.3 occurred around Khunga of Baglung District at 02:07 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG," the tweet read.
Later another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on Richter scale was reported by NEMRC. The earthquake struck at 3:28 am (local time) near Adhikari Chaur in Baglung district.
No loss of lives and property has been reported yet.
Larger part of Nepal lies exactly on the convergent boundary of Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates where the Himalayan fold mountains stand making it more vulnerable to seismic activities.
