A soldier stands guard as firefighters work at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday.

Two explosions rock Kabul, 2 killed

ANI

The first explosion happened at around 8 am in Darulaman Road in the west of Kabul in which two people were wounded, the second blast happened in the Kart-e-Parwan area in Kabul at around 8:15 am