Two girls threw soup on Van Gogh's famous Sunflowers painting: Here's why

Two girls threw soup on Van Gogh's famous Sunflowers painting: Here's why2 min read . 08:24 PM IST
Two girls walked into London's National Gallery and threw tomato soup on famous painter Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting. Here is why they did so
Two girls entered London's National Gallery and, in what can only be described as an astonishing act, threw tomato soup on Vincent van Gogh's famous "Sunflowers" painting.
The value of the artwork is reportedly around USD 84.2 million. It is equivalent to anything over ₹693 crores in Indian Rupee (at erstwhile rates).
The two girls can be seen throwing canned tomato soup over the well-known painting in a video that has since gone viral on social media.
Shortly after, they attempted to justify their actions a symbol of protest. The girls appeared to attach one hand to each of the walls beneath the picture while sporting shirts that read, "Just Stop Oil," before one of them yelled, "What is worth more? Art or life?"
One of them said, "What is worth more? Art or life? Is it worth more than food...worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting? Or, the protection of our planet and people?"
"The cost of living crisis is part of the cost of the oil crisis. Fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold-hungry families. They can't even afford to heat a tin of soup," she added.
Some of Van Gogh's most well-known works are part of the Sunflower series. The seven paintings that he completed while he was in Arles in 1888- 89—out of a total of twelve are the ones that receive the most attention. He had already painted the other five while in Paris in 1887.
The one that the two girls threw soup on was painted by Van Gogh during his time in Arles.
Violence almost broke out in "Sunflowers." In 1890 in Brussels, a Belgian painter vehemently objected to having his works displayed next to "Sunflowers," branding Vincent a conman. According to Vincent van Gogh Online, Henri Toulouse-Lautrec issued a never-fulfilled duel challenge to the Belgian after hearing the disparaging remark.
Coming back to the incident that took place in the National Gallery, the two girls belong to a climate change awareness group - 'Just Stop Oil'.
(With inputs from ANI)
