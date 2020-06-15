Home >News >world >Two Indian High Commission officials go missing in Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Two Indian High Commission officials have gone missing since early Monday while on official work in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, a person familiar with the development said.

The matter has been taken up with the Pakistani authorities, the person cited above added.

The development comes weeks after India had expelled two Pakistani officials as they were apprehended by law enforcement authorities on charges of engaging in espionage. The two worked in the visa section of the Pakistani mission in New Delhi.

One was posted at the Pakistani mission in December 2018, while the second has been at the mission since October 2015.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Indian High Commissioner said Indian nationals, who are suffering from the disease, also include some permanent residents (Photo: AP)

Coronavirus: 250 Indians test positive for COVID-19 in Singapore

2 min read . 10 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout