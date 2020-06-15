NEW DELHI: Two Indian High Commission officials have gone missing since early Monday while on official work in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, a person familiar with the development said.

The matter has been taken up with the Pakistani authorities, the person cited above added.

The development comes weeks after India had expelled two Pakistani officials as they were apprehended by law enforcement authorities on charges of engaging in espionage. The two worked in the visa section of the Pakistani mission in New Delhi.

One was posted at the Pakistani mission in December 2018, while the second has been at the mission since October 2015.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated