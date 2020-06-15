Subscribe
Home >News >world >Two Indian High Commission officials go missing in Pakistan
This is the second consecutive time Pakistan has denied access to the Indian High Commissioner to meet the visiting pilgrims who are Indian nationals. Photo: AFP

Two Indian High Commission officials go missing in Pakistan

1 min read . 11:10 AM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • The development comes weeks after India had expelled two Pakistani officials as they were apprehended by law enforcement authorities on charges of engaging in espionage

NEW DELHI: Two Indian High Commission officials have gone missing since early Monday while on official work in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, a person familiar with the development said.

The matter has been taken up with the Pakistani authorities, the person cited above added.

The development comes weeks after India had expelled two Pakistani officials as they were apprehended by law enforcement authorities on charges of engaging in espionage. The two worked in the visa section of the Pakistani mission in New Delhi.

One was posted at the Pakistani mission in December 2018, while the second has been at the mission since October 2015.

