Two Indian students were found dead under suspicious conditions at their Connecticut accommodation in the US, reported PTI on Monday. One of the two students who died, G Dinesh (22), was from Wanaparthy in Telangana and Nikesh (21) was from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. The family members of the Telangana student have no idea about the cause of his death.

"Dinesh's friends who live in a nearby room called us on Saturday night and informed us about his and his roommate's death. We have no clue as to how he died," Dinesh's family members said.

The two students went to the US for their higher studies nearly a month ago. According to the family member, Dinesh went to Hartford, Connecticut in the US for higher studies on December 28, 2023, while Nikesh reached the US a few days later.

The two knew each other through their mutual friends. Later, the two of them became friends and then roommates after going to the US.

Dinesh's family members are trying to seek help from the Union government to begin an inquiry into the matter. They have also sought the help of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to bring back Dinesh's mortal remains, a family member told PTI.

The family also received the support of Wanaparthy MLA Megha Reddy who assured the family members of helping them bring back the mortal remains of their child. He called on the family members of the deceased student and comforted them.

Dinesh's family is trying hard to bring back the mortal remains of their child. But they have no contact with his roommate Nikesh's family. Moreover, even the Srikakulam district administration does not have any information on Nikesh yet, reported PTI.

Srikakulam Police Special Branch DSP K Balaraju denied having any information about Nikesh's death in the USA. He also noted that even the district collectorate did not receive information on Nikesh or his family members.

