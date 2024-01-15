Two Indian students die under suspicious circumstances in US, family struggles to bring mortal remains home
Two Indian students were found dead under suspicious conditions at their Connecticut accommodation in the US, reported PTI on Monday. One of the two students who died, G Dinesh (22), was from Wanaparthy in Telangana and Nikesh (21) was from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. The family members of the Telangana student have no idea about the cause of his death.