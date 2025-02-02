Two Indian students in their 20s were killed and two others sustained serious injuries this week after their car struck a tree in southern Ireland. The fatal road accident took place while they were travelling though in County Carlow on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Chithoori Bhargav. They were pronounced dead at the scene early on Friday morning.

The victims were travelling in a black Audi A6 car believed to be coming from the direction of the Mount Leinster area and going towards Carlow town when it collided with a tree at Graiguenaspiddoge.

The Indian Embassy in the Irish capital of Dublin issued a condolence message via social media on Sunday.

“Embassy of India in Dublin conveys its deepest condolences on the sad demise of two Indian nationals Mr. Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Mr. Chithoori Bhargav in a car accident in Co. Carlow,” the embassy said.

“The Embassy team is in touch with the family and friends of the deceased and also extending all possible support and assistance to two Indian nationals injured in the accident,” it added.

The two injured passengers of the vehicle, a man and a woman aged in their 20s, were rushed to St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“A black Audi A6 was travelling towards Carlow town when it traversed the road and hit a tree at Graiguenaspiddoge,” confirmed Superintendent Anthony Farrell from Carlow Garda station.

“The car is believed to have travelled from the direction of the Mount Leinster area, through Fenagh and on to Carlow… All of those in the car are part of our Indian community living together in Carlow town. Our sincere sympathies are extended to the community at this time,” he said.