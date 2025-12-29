Two Indian women from Telangana killed as car crashes, falls into gorge in California

Two women from Telangana died in a road accident in the United States, their family members said on Monday. The victims, Meghana Rani and K Bhavana, both 24, were killed in Bishop city, California, at around 3 am (IST) while they were on a tour. The car crashed and fell into a gorge, according to NDTV.
Both women were natives of Garla and Mulkanoor villages in Mahabubabad district and had travelled to the US to pursue higher studies, reported PTI citing police sources.
(This is a developing story. More to come)