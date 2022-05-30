Pope Francis' announcement on Sunday that 21 churchmen, including two from India, will be elevated to the rank of cardinal in a ceremony at the Vatican this summer was greeted with great joy among the faithful in the country. The two names from India the Pope announced are Filipe Neri Antonio Sebastao di Rosario Ferrao, Archbishop of Goa and Daman, and Anthony Poola, Archbishop of Hyderabad.

Here is a list of the 21 men Pope Francis will install as Roman Catholic cardinals at a ceremony known as a consistory on Aug. 27.

Cardinal Electors under 80 will be able to enter a conclave to elect the next pope after Francis dies or retires:

1. Archbishop Arthur Roche (British) - Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments

2. Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik (South Korean) - Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for the Clergy

3. Archbishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga (Spanish) - President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State and President of the Governorate for Vatican City State

4. Archbishop Jean-Marc Aveline - Metropolitan Archbishop of Marseille, France

5. Bishop Peter Okpaleke - Bishop of Ekwulobia, Nigeria

6. Archbishop Leonardo Ulrich Steiner - Metropolitan Archbishop of Manaus, Brazil

7. Archbishop Filipe Neri António Sebastião di Rosário Ferrão - Archbishop of Goa and Damão, India

8. Bishop Robert Walter McElroy – Bishop of San Diego, California, United States

9. Archbishop Virgilio Do Carmo Da Silva - Archbishop of Dili, East Timor

10. Bishop Oscar Cantoni - Bishop of Como, Italy

11. Archbishop Anthony Poola - Archbishop of Hyderabad, India

12. Archbishop Paulo Cezar Costa - Metropolitan Archbishop of Brasília, Brazil

13. Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr - Bishop of Wa, Ghana

14. Archbishop William Goh Seng Chye - Archbishop of Singapore

15. Archbishop Adalberto Martínez Flores - Metropolitan Archbishop of Asunción, Paraguay

16. Archbishop Giorgio Marengo (Italian) – Apostolic Prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

New cardinals over 80:

1. Archbishop Jorge Enrique Jiménez Carvajal - Archbishop Emeritus of Cartagena, Colombia

2. Archbishop Lucas Van Looy - Archbishop Emeritus of Gent, Belgium

3. Archbishop Arrigo Miglio - Archbishop Emeritus of Cagliari, Italy

4. Fr. Gianfranco Ghirlanda, S.J. – Professor of Theology

5. Msgr. Fortunato Frezza – Canon of Saint Peter's Basilica