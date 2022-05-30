Two Indians among 21 new cardinals named by Pope Francis. Full list

Pope Francis' announcement on Sunday that 21 churchmen, including two from India, will be elevated to the rank of cardinal in a ceremony at the Vatican this summer was greeted with great joy among the faithful in the country. The two names from India the Pope announced are Filipe Neri Antonio Sebastao di Rosario Ferrao, Archbishop of Goa and Daman, and Anthony Poola, Archbishop of Hyderabad.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}