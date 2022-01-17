1 min read.Updated: 17 Jan 2022, 05:15 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Agencies )
Initial investigations found parts of a small plane that could possibly be a drone at both sites that could have caused the explosion and the fire
Listen to this article
Three people were killed and six wounded as a suspected drone attack blew up petrol tanks near a major oil storage facility in Abu Dhabi, state media said on Monday. The explosions "resulted in the death of a Pakistani national and two Indian nationals, and six others sustained mild to moderate injuries," according to state news agency WAM.
Unverified footage on social media showed a thick plume of black smoke billowing from what appeared to be the Musaffah area.
"Initial investigations found parts of a small plane that could possibly be a drone at both sites that could have caused the explosion and the fire," Abu Dhabi police said in a statement, adding there was no "significant damage".
The Houthi's military (which is suspected to be behind the attack) spokesman said the group launched a military operation "deep in the UAE" and would announce details in coming hours.