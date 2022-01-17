Two Indians among three dead in Abu Dhabi fuel tank blast

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Three people were killed and six wounded as a suspected drone attack blew up petrol tanks near a major oil storage facility in Abu Dhabi, state media said on Monday. The explosions "resulted in the death of a Pakistani national and two Indian nationals, and six others sustained mild to moderate injuries," according to state news agency WAM.

Unverified footage on social media showed a thick plume of black smoke billowing from what appeared to be the Musaffah area.

"Initial investigations found parts of a small plane that could possibly be a drone at both sites that could have caused the explosion and the fire," Abu Dhabi police said in a statement, adding there was no "significant damage".

The Houthi's military (which is suspected to be behind the attack) spokesman said the group launched a military operation "deep in the UAE" and would announce details in coming hours.

UAE authorities and ADNOC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The coalition's spokesman did not immediately respond.

