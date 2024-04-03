Two Indians missing after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan.

Two Indians have been reported missing after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake wrought havoc in Taiwan on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the latest updates:

Two Indians — a man and a woman — have been reported missing after the earthquake. They were last seen Taroko Gorge (close to the epi-centre) and search operations are underway to locate them.

At least nine people have been killed after the strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked Taiwan during morning rush hour. More than 1,000 people have been injured and rescue operations remain underway.

The quake and aftershocks caused 24 landslides and damage to roads, bridges and tunnels. It also triggered a tsunami warning that was later lifted.

Traffic along the east coast came to a near standstill as falling debris hit tunnels and highways. Train service was suspended across the island with some tracks twisted by the stress of the quake. Subway service was also halted in Taipei, where sections of a newly constructed elevated line split apart but did not collapse. The national legislature and sections of the main airport in Taoyuan (just south of Taipei) also saw minor damage. More details awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!