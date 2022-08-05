Two killed in lightning strike near White House, two critical1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 09:27 PM IST
Two people injured are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, their identity is not released yet
Two people who were critically injured in a lightning strike outside the White House have died, police said Friday. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.