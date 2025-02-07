Two people were killed and several others were left injured on Friday as a plane crashed into a busy street in Brazil. The incident took place during the busy morning hours — with the small aircraft crashing onto a busy Sao Paulo avenue and subsequently hitting a bus.

According to reports, the bodies of the pilot and co-pilot were found charred in the fuselage of the Beech F90 King Air aircraft. Local authorities said the flight had been bound for the city of Porto Alegre in southern Brazil but crashed soon after take-off from Sao Paulo.

“We unfortunately began the day with this tragic plane crash in the capital of São Paulo — with the confirmed deaths of the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft. Two people who were on the ground were injured and were taken to the Vergueiro Emergency Care Unit. It is worth highlighting the quick action of the Fire Department, which put out the flames of the accident in a few minutes, preventing an even greater tragedy,” Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas wrote on social media.

Authorities indicated that six commuters had been injured as the plane crash-landed in the Barra Funda area. A woman who was traveling by bus was injured as debris from the aircraft hit the vehicle. Another piece of equipment had struck and injured a biker. Both of them were taken to the hospital with injuries.