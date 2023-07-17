Hello User
Two men killed in gun attack in Polish city of Poznan, police say

Two men killed in gun attack in Polish city of Poznan, police say

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:03 AM IST AP

A spokesman for Poznan police, Andrzej Borowiak, said the incident took place in the hotel restaurant garden on St. Martin street, in Poznan Old Town, an area popular with tourists

A police van is parked in front of a restaurant garden where two men have died following a shooting in a popular tourist area in Poznan, Poland, on Sunday, July 16 , 2023.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two men have died in a shooting in a downtown restaurant in the Polish city of Poznan, local police said Sunday.

A spokesman for Poznan police, Andrzej Borowiak, said the incident took place in the hotel restaurant garden on St. Martin street, in Poznan Old Town, an area popular with tourists.

Borowiak said one of the two men was killed on the spot while the other died in hospital. The men were Poznan residents, aged 30 and 31.

He said police are “sure" that one of the men was responsible for the incident and are trying to find out what was the connection between the two.

Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper reported witnesses saying the one man shot the other and then shot himself. The daily did not identify the witnesses.

Police and the prosecutors are investigating.

Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 02:03 AM IST
