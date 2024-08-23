Two million Gazans are now confined to 15 square miles
Abeer Ayyoub , Rory.Jones , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Aug 2024, 01:07 PM IST
SummaryIn one of the most crowded places on the planet, even areas previously designated by Israel as safe for civilians are now active combat zones.
Palestinians in Gaza have long lived in one of the most crowded places on the planet. Since the war broke out there over 10 months ago, the designated space in which they can hope to exist safely has dramatically diminished.
