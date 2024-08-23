Two million Gazans are now confined to 15 square miles

Dua’a Abu Daqqa, 35, who is disabled, recently moved to Al-Mawasi after receiving an evacuation order, but returned after just a week to a tent near the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis. Being disabled has made the multiple moves around the strip particularly hard, she said. “My wheelchair was stolen, we have to find a car every time we are asked to evacuate, which isn’t available," Abu Daqqa said. “I sometimes have to be carried to be able to escape death."