Two more people rescued in Turkey 11 days after earthquake
- Such rescues are becoming increasingly rare following the deadliest earthquake in Turkey's modern history, a 7.8 magnitude tremor followed by similarly powerful one hours later
Two more people were pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey on Friday, 11 days after an earthquake that has killed more than 43,000 in the country and Syria, as aid agencies step up efforts to help millions of people left homeless.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×