NEW DELHI : India on Sunday said it was expelling two officials of the Pakistan High Commision in New Delhi after they were apprehended for espionage.

A statement from the Indian foriegn ministry said the two officials were apprehended on Sunday by Indian law enforcement.

“The Government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within twenty four hours," the Indian foreign ministry statement said.

The statement did not specify exactly what the two Pakistani officials were doing when apprehended or how they were apprehended.

Pakistan’s Charge de Affaires “was issued a demarche in which a strong protest was lodged with regard to the activities of these officials of the High Commission of Pakistan against India’s national security," the statement said.

The Pakistani High Commission “ was asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status," the statement added.

India and Pakistan routinely accuse each other’s nationals and officials in their diplomatic missions of indulging acts of espionage and expel them.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated