Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan, trigger tsunami advisory

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was centred off the eastern coast of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 30 km (18.6 miles).

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 02:27 PM IST
A is dated image taken from footage by Japan's Himawari-8 satellite and released by the National Institute of Information and Communications (Japan) on January 15, 2022 shows the volcanic eruption that provoked a tsunami in Tonga
A is dated image taken from footage by Japan's Himawari-8 satellite and released by the National Institute of Information and Communications (Japan) on January 15, 2022 shows the volcanic eruption that provoked a tsunami in Tonga

Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan on Thursday. A 6.9-magnitude earthquake followed by a 7.1 tremor struck off Japan's southern island of Kyushu on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.

Meanwhile, the Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was centred off the eastern coast of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 30 km (18.6 miles).

Following the powerfull earthquakes, the agency issued a tsunami advisory, predicting waves of up to 1 metre (3.3 feet) along the southern coast of Kyushu and nearby island of Shikoku.

Operators of nuclear plants on Kyushu and Shikoku said they were checking to see if there was any damage to them.

 

Japan's NHK public television said there were reports of broken windows at the Miyazaki airport near the epicentre.

Japan sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean, and is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries.

An earthquake on January 1 in Japan's north-central region of Noto left more than 240 people dead.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:8 Aug 2024, 02:27 PM IST
