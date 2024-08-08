Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan, trigger tsunami advisory

Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan, trigger tsunami advisory

Livemint

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was centred off the eastern coast of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 30 km (18.6 miles).

A is dated image taken from footage by Japan's Himawari-8 satellite and released by the National Institute of Information and Communications (Japan) on January 15, 2022 shows the volcanic eruption that provoked a tsunami in Tonga

Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan on Thursday. A 6.9-magnitude earthquake followed by a 7.1 tremor struck off Japan's southern island of Kyushu on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.

Meanwhile, the Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was centred off the eastern coast of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 30 km (18.6 miles).

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Following the powerfull earthquakes, the agency issued a tsunami advisory, predicting waves of up to 1 metre (3.3 feet) along the southern coast of Kyushu and nearby island of Shikoku.

Operators of nuclear plants on Kyushu and Shikoku said they were checking to see if there was any damage to them.

Japan's NHK public television said there were reports of broken windows at the Miyazaki airport near the epicentre.

Japan sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire," the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean, and is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries.

An earthquake on January 1 in Japan's north-central region of Noto left more than 240 people dead.

(With inputs from agencies)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.