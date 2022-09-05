At least two Russian diplomats were killed and more casualties have been reported as a massive suicide blast shook the vicinity of the Russian Embassy in Kabul on Monday. The reports also claim that the blast went off outside the gates of the Russian embassy, where Afghan citizens were waiting for visas.

Afghan police said that a suicide bomber had detonated explosives near the entrance to the Russian Embassy in Kabul, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

"The suicide attacker before reaching the target was recognized and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards ... there is no information about casualties yet," Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

The blast comes amid several geopolitical tensions including the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Also, Russia was one of the few countries to not leave Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country last year. Russians maintained an Embassy in Kabul although, it didn't officially recognize Afghanistan's Taliban regime.

The countries were also having discussions over an agreement on the supply of gasoline and other commodities.

The blast comes days after another bomb rocked a mosque in Herat province. The blast happened during Friday prayers and it even killed a prominent cleric considered close to the Taliban. The bombings sparked strong reactions from across the globe with countries like the US and Pakistan condemning the act of terrorism.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, the country's latest in the year since the Taliban took power. The former insurgents took over the country last year, as US and NATO troops withdrew. The Islamic State group's local affiliate has increased attacks against the Taliban and civilians.

After the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the frequency of blasts and attacks has increased from the previous regime, however, the casualties in such attacks are still less.