Two Russian diplomats killed in blast near Russian embassy in Kabul2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 02:59 PM IST
At least two Russian diplomats were killed among others in a massive blast in the vicinity of Russian embassy in Kabul
At least two Russian diplomats were killed among others in a massive blast in the vicinity of Russian embassy in Kabul
Listen to this article
At least two Russian diplomats were killed and more casualties have been reported as a massive suicide blast shook the vicinity of the Russian Embassy in Kabul on Monday. The reports also claim that the blast went off outside the gates of the Russian embassy, where Afghan citizens were waiting for visas.