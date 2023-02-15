Two sides of Pakistan: Some queue up for coffee, others die waiting for flour
Pakistanis were seen queueing up for hours to grab coffee and pastries from the Canadian bakery chain on Saturday after it opened its first outlet in the country. As per its online menu, a small brewed coffee costs 350 rupees while a while a large flavoured coffee is twice as much.
As Pakistan's socio-economic woes continue to mount, dozens were seen lining up in queues for food this week. But in a rather dystopian contrast, some purchased essentials such as flour while others were eager to spend hundreds of rupees on coffee. As several Twitter users put it, more than a quarter of Pakistan’s population were striving to survive under the poverty line while the rest helped break Tim Hortons' sale records.
