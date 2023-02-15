Two sides of Pakistan: Some queue up for coffee, others die waiting for flour

As Pakistan's socio-economic woes continue to mount, dozens were seen lining up in queues for food this week. But in a rather dystopian contrast, some purchased essentials such as flour while others were eager to spend hundreds of rupees on coffee. As several Twitter users put it, more than a quarter of Pakistan’s population were striving to survive under the poverty line while the rest helped break Tim Hortons' sale records.

Pakistanis were seen queueing up for hours to grab coffee and pastries from the Canadian bakery chain on Saturday after it opened its first outlet in the country.

As per its online menu, a small brewed coffee costs 350 rupees while a while a large flavoured coffee is twice as much. To put matters into perspective, the average government-mandated minimum wage is ₹25,000 rupees per month.

“The first day sale of Tim hortons in Pakistan breaks record of most sales in the world. The world must be laughing at us, we are at brink of default, our people are dying of hunger…but let's enjoy an overpriced cup of ordinary taste coffee," lamented one Twitter user.

Long queues, packed hall, no space in parking, almost chaotic. Tim Hortons at 9:00 AM in Lahore on its first day.

Kithy aey Mahngae? pic.twitter.com/NoLK3HMVoe — Tehseen Bajwa (@TBajwa7) February 11, 2023

Others spoke about the 'two sides of Pakistan', noting that many were also lining up at flour shops at all hours of the day and attempting to shore up on basic supplies. In recent weeks, flour shortages have plagued Pakistanis - even taking lives as hundreds queued up for the limited resources.

In January, a father of six reportedly passed away after a stampede broke out in the Sindh district. As prices hit record highs, citizens have been forced to stand in long queues at designated stores to buy subsidised flour.

“Higher prices don't really matter for the class of people coming here. Rich people in Pakistan are getting richer, the poor are becoming poorer while the middle class is struggling," Ahmad Javed told Reuters as he queued up at the Tim Hortons outlet. The medical student used to go to Tim Hortons while he was living in Canada.

"I'm here to taste the coffee that's the top social media trend. I don't know about the price, nor do I care," another student told the publication.

Two sides of Pakistan

Tim Hortons Flour pic.twitter.com/5ZeDpsOzi9 — Kinza Hashim💙 (@Iamkinza44) February 12, 2023

Pakistan's currency has lost more than a quarter of its value against the US dollar in less than a month. Meanwhile, fuel prices have risen by almost a fifth as the government implemented fiscal measures that are prerequisite to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund bailout.

In January, inflation reached its highest level in more than a decade, and the government only has enough foreign reserves to pay for just over three weeks of imports.

Also read: Imran Khan's home-to-office travel cost 5 times higher than shelter homes budget

According to a Moody's update shared by Reuters, inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in the first half of 2023 before trending lower. As the situation currently stands, a bailout from the International Monetary Fund may not be enough to put the economy back on track.

“What the economy really needs is persistent and sound economic management. There's still an inevitably tough journey ahead. We're expecting fiscal and monetary austerity to continue well into 2024," senior economist Katrina Ell said.

(With inputs from agencies)