Two sides of Pakistan: Some queue up for coffee, others die waiting for flour

As Pakistan's socio-economic woes continue to mount, dozens were seen lining up in queues for food this week. But in a rather dystopian contrast, some purchased essentials such as flour while others were eager to spend hundreds of rupees on coffee. As several Twitter users put it, more than a quarter of Pakistan’s population were striving to survive under the poverty line while the rest helped break Tim Hortons' sale records.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}