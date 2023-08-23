Two tankers collide in Suez Canal; no immediate disruption to traffic1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 06:38 AM IST
Two tankers, the BW Lesmes and the Burri, collided in the Suez Canal, but there was no immediate disruption to traffic.
Two tankers, namely the Singapore-flagged BW Lesmes and the Cayman Islands-flagged Burri, experienced a brief collision within Egypt's vital maritime artery, the Suez Canal. This maritime mishap was reported by ship tracking company Marine Traffic, which drew on accounts of eyewitnesses present during the incident.