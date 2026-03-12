Saudi crude vessel docks in Mumbai; first India‑bound tanker via Strait of Hormuz since US‑Iran war

Iran War: A Liberian-flagged vessel carrying over 135,000 metric tonnes of Saudi crude has docked in Mumbai - the first India-bound tanker to clear the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Iran war began on 28 February, according to a Hindustan Times report.

First Crude Tanker Reaches Mumbai Since Iran War Began The development, first reported by HT, involves a Liberian-flagged vessel that at Mumbai port — the first India-destined tanker to complete the passage through the strait since hostilities erupted.

The Shenlong, a Suezmax-class tanker, loaded crude at the Saudi port of Ras Tanura on 1 March and departed two days later. Its last recorded position within the strait was on 8 March, according to maritime intelligence firms Lloyd's List Intelligence and TankerTrackers, before it went dark — switching off its transponders and Automatic Identification System to avoid detection as it navigated the contested waters. It reappeared on tracking databases on 9 March.

The vessel arrived at Mumbai port at 1 pm on Wednesday and was berthed by early evening.

"The ship Shenlong is carrying 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil. She is berthed at Jawahar Dweep and has started discharging the crude cargo," Praveen Singh, deputy conservator of the Mumbai Port Authority, told HT. The cargo is destined for refineries in Mahul, in eastern Mumbai.

"There are 29 Indian, Pakistani and Filipino crew on board, while the ship's captain is Sukshant Singh Sandhu. The ship will take nearly 36 hours to discharge the cargo," HT quoted Jitendra Jadhav of Atlantic Global Shipping, which is handling the Shenlong's Mumbai operations.

The tanker is owned by Shenlong Shipping Ltd and managed by Athens-based Dynacom Tanker Management Ltd, the HT report adds.

Dozens of Indian Vessels Still Stranded in Strait of Hormuz Despite the Shenlong's safe arrival, the broader picture for Indian shipping remains precarious. Twenty-eight Indian-flagged vessels remain in or near the strait, according to India's Directorate General of Shipping.

In recent days, seven — the Desh Mahima, Desh Abhiman, Swarna Kamal, Vishva Prerna, Jag Viraat, Jag Lokesh, and LNGC Aseem, have moved into the relative safety of the Arabian Sea. The Jag Lakshya has proceeded towards Angola, reports HT.

Many vessels have resorted to deactivating AIS transponders or adopting Chinese vessel identities amid widespread signal spoofing and jamming in the region, the HT report adds.

Attack on India-Bound Vessel Raises Alarm Even as diplomatic channels showed signs of progress, a Thai-flagged bulk carrier bound for India came under attack in the strait, setting part of the vessel ablaze and triggering an emergency rescue operation.

The Mayuree Naree, a 178-metre carrier owned by Bangkok-listed Precious Shipping Pcl, had departed Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates and was heading to Kandla in Gujarat when an unidentified projectile struck it.

India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a sharp condemnation. "India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia," the ministry said, adding that “the intensity and lethality of the attacks only seems to be increasing.”