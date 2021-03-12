Two-thirds of Italians set for lockdown as pandemic worsens

Combined with restrictions already in place, the new measures could mean that as many as 14 of Italy’s 20 regions will be under the strictest level of controls. Bars and restaurants in these areas will be closed, as will schools and many stores. Citizens will be mostly confined to their homes. In medium-risk “orange areas," two adults can visit a private home within their town once a day until April 2, the draft says.

