The Japan Meteorological Agency said the typhoon may make landfall on Kagoshima prefecture in the southern Kyushu island on Sunday evening. More than 46,000 households were without power in Kagoshima prefecture as of 5 pm local time, according to Kyushu Electric Power Company Inc. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said at least 218,000 households have been ordered to evacuate to safety in Okinawa and five of the Kyushu prefectures.