Typhoon Khanun is predicted to make a U-turn and dump more rain on the Japan archipelago. According to AP, the current position of the typhoon is in the waters between China and Japan's southwestern islands.

The typhoon that caused havoc in China, Japan has knocked out power in Okinawa and other islands of the archipelago.

Further, the Typhoon Khanun would cause severe damage to China which is reeling from rain from an earlier typhoon that caused deadly flooding and damage in Beijing, reported AP.

If the forecast from the Japan weather agency proves true, oit would largely spare China from a double whammy.

Khanun, which means jackfruit in Thai, had sustained surface winds of 162 kph (100 mph) with higher gusts Thursday morning. Up to 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) of rainfall were expected in the Okinawa region by midday Friday, news media outlet AP quoted JMA.

Here are the top updates on Typhoon Khanun

-China and Taiwan have been put on high alert as they make preparations for the storm

-Taiwanese port city of Keelung, near Taipei saw light rains while their cost guards asked people to steer clear of beach area. AP reported that the island shut its financial markets Thursday, some of its northern cities shut offices and schools, and offices closed in anticipation of worsening weather on the northeastern coast.

-China's weather authorities issued rainstorm alerts for the eastern coast. Ships were called into port and passenger ferry services halted in Zhejiang province.

-Forecast says that the eye of the Typhoon is likely to stay away from the coast

-In Okinawa, the typhoon injured 41 people, three of them seriously, according to the prefectural government.

-The storm at one point left nearly 220,000 homes, or about 30%, of those in Okinawa, without power, according to the Okinawa Electric Power Company.

-Wind warnings for the main Okinawa Island were lifted Thursday

-Public transit systems that closed during the storm resumed operations, and some flights in and out of the Naha Airport are expected to resume later Thursday.

