Typhoon Khanun predicted to make U-turn and return to Japan, providing relief to China. Top updates1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:39 PM IST
Typhoon Khanun heads towards Japan, threatening more rain and damage. China and Taiwan are on high alert.
Typhoon Khanun is predicted to make a U-turn and dump more rain on the Japan archipelago. According to AP, the current position of the typhoon is in the waters between China and Japan's southwestern islands.
